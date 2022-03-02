Watch
Border patrol agents discover 580+ pounds of suspected illegal narcotics at Blue Water Bridge

Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 02, 2022
(WXYZ) — Border patrol agents discovered almost nearly 600 pounds of suspected illegal narcotics at an inspection point at the Blue Water Bridge in Ontario.

According to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a commercial truck was flagged for a secondary inspection on Jan. 13.

During the inspection, agents reportedly found large garbage bags and spare tires — among the items were 584 pounds of suspected heroin, suspected "pink cocaine" and suspected methamphetamines.

The suspected drugs were seized and a 23-year-old from Quebec is now facing charges, the CBSA says.

