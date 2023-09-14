Border Patrol K-9 'Yoda' of Detroit helps capture Pennsylvania murderer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The dog who took down an armed and dangerous convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago has ties to metro Detroit.

Wednesday morning, officials in Pennsylvania said they closed in on the suspect, Danelo Cavalcante, after a reported burglary. A heat-sensing plane spotting the suspect crawling into underbrush near an area store. A K-9 with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was then sent in.

That dog is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois named Yoda who works with Detroit’s Border Patrol unit.

Several other local and federal agencies across the country assisted in the search.

Cavalcante was already serving life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. A district attorney will decide whether Cavalcante will face additional charges.