Born in Detroit launches Fall line, licensed Detroit Sports, U-M & MSU gear

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Born in Detroit has launched a new Fall line of apparel, along with officially licensed merchandise with the Detroit Tigers, Lions, Red Wings, and Pistons, along with the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

The new items include a varsity jacket, crossbody bag, and new designs on T-Shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, including the 313 city map, the DET design, and the stencil D Michigan license plate featured in the photos above.

“As a Michigan based company, we are thrilled to partner with Detroit’s hometown teams, the University of Michigan, and Michigan State University to bring fans a new line of choices to represent their team pride,” said Anthony Tomey, CEO of The Tomey Group and Co-Owner of Born In Detroit Apparel, LLC in a media release. “Along with our new fall collection, Detroiters at home and around the world have more ways than ever to honor our city.”

The new items are available now, both at the Born In Detroit store at 1275 Woodward and online at this link. Born in Detroit is also featuring this line as part of Shop Downtown Detroit Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Woodward location. At that location, customers can enter a drawing for a $100 gift card, and the first 100 people in line to purchase apparel will receive a free Born in Detroit tote bag.