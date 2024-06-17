Both drivers dead after crash & car fire in St. Clair County

CASCO TWP., Mich. — Both drivers are dead after an overnight crash that happened on the freeway in St. Clair County.

Just after midnight, police received a report of the driver of a Chevy Silverado driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 from Fred Moore Highway in Casco Township. They got a report of a crash minutes later.

First responders found the Silverado fully engulfed in flames. The other vehicle involved was a Chevy Cruze.

Both the driver of the Silverado and the Cruze were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only people in those vehicles at the time of the crash.

The freeway was closed for investigation into this incident, but has since been reopened.