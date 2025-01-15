Watch Now
Both drivers killed in head-on Troy crash

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Both drivers were killed in a head-on crash in Troy on Tuesday morning, the city's police department says.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Westbound W Long Lake Road at Northfield Parkway.

Crash investigators say that a 53-year-old Bloomfield Hills man driving a Saab 97X was heading eastbound in the westbound lane. That driver collided with a 70-year-old Sterling Heights man driving a Dodge Caravan westbound.

Both drivers were pronounced at the scene. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit

