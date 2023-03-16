Both directions of I-94 near Liberty Road bridge to be closed tonight for emergency repairs

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-94 near Liberty Road will be shut down in Washtenaw County for emergency repairs starting tonight after a semi-truck hit an overpass Monday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the $252,000 emergency project will have crews working to remove the damaged beams under the bridge.

MDOT says: Work will begin on Thursday at 4 p.m. closing the State Road and Ann Arbor Road/Saline Road ramps to westbound I-94, followed by the northbound/southbound US-23 ramps to westbound I-94, and finally closing westbound I-94 starting at 7 p.m.

Officials called the damage to the Liberty Road bridge "extensive."

Here's a full list of the traffic restrictions and times:

WB I-94 from US-23 to Liberty Road starting at 7 pm:

Traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23. Access to southbound US-23 from westbound I-94 will be maintained.

The northbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The southbound US-23 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The Ann Arbor Road/Saline Road ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The State Street ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from 4 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

MDOT said the estimated completion date of the repairs is Friday around 6 a.m.

