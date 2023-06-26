Bourbon Garden returning to Grand Circus Park on Thursday nights

The "bourbon garden" is returning to Grand Circus Park this summer, featuring tastings, live music and more.

The Bourbon Garden, presented by the Grand Circus Park Conservancy and The David Whitney Building, is a family-friendly event taking place every Thursday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It will feature live music, plus beer and wine, non-alcoholic options and more.

Sponsors of the event include Angel's Envy, Woodford Reserve, WhistlePig, Detroit City Distillery, Woodville, Bulleit Bourbon and The Long Drink.

Other fun things happening include mobile bowling, art exhibitions, fashion shows and local merchants showing off Detroit-themed swag.

The event is open to the public and drink tickets are sold at the park for the bourbon.

