Bowling match to begin return to athletics for Oxford Community Schools

Paul Sancya/AP
Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oxford High School
Posted at 4:04 PM, Dec 13, 2021
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Student athletes in Oxford Community Schools are resuming their competition schedules Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the district, Oxford Community Schools, the Oxford High School Athletic Department, and coaches are all rallying in support of students as athletics reportedly returns tonight with a bowling match between Oxford High School and Ferndale High School.

Oxford High School Athletic Director Tony DeMare said in a press release that the bowling match is "an opportunity for student athletes, as well as the Oxford community, to begin a return to normalcy through healthy and safe competition."

Justin Shilling, who was one of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting, served as co-captain of the Oxford High School Bowling Team.

The district says multiple coaches will be on hand during tonight’s match to support Oxford High School student athletes.

“#OxfordStrong is more than just a hashtag,” DeMare said in a press release. “It’s a symbol of our community coming together. Returning to athletics is a true example of the support our students have as they embark on their healing journey. We’re so excited for our student athletes to get back out there and re-establish the camaraderie they have with their peers. It’ll be great to see them having fun, laughing together, and enjoying their sport.”

