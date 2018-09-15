Boy, 3, recovering after shots fired into home on Detroit's southwest side
3:58 PM, Sep 9, 2018
2:51 PM, Sep 15, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 3-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the foot while inside his home early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Annabelle St. on Detroit's southwest side.
"I never heard gunshots like that," said Marcia Barnett, the boy's mother. "How does this happen? I don't even know anyone like that. That's the wild thing; I don't know anyone who would hurt my child."