Boy, 3, recovering after shots fired into home on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 3-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the foot while inside his home early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Annabelle St. on Detroit's southwest side.

"I never heard gunshots like that," said Marcia Barnett, the boy's mother. "How does this happen? I don't even know anyone like that. That's the wild thing; I don't know anyone who would hurt my child."

Police say a suspect fired multiple rounds into the home, hitting Barnett's 3-year-old son.

"When I came back in here to get him, I picked him up and I realized he was bleed," Barnett said. "I’m like oh my God, and I looked into the mirror and I noticed he’d been shot."

The child was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

"I’m not coming back here," Barnett said. "I’m getting my stuff. I’m looking for a place right now... there’s no reason for this to happen to a 3-year-old."

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. There is no description of the vehicle or suspect involved in the shooting. If you have information on this case, please contact Detroit police.