Boy, 7, taken during car theft in Detroit is reunited with family

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old boy taken during a car theft outside a Detroit gas station Wednesday is later found and reunited with his family, police say.

The car theft happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of I-75 and Warren. A 28-year-old man went into a gas station to make a purchase, leaving the child in the Chevy Impala.

The suspect – a man wearing a hospital band, a cast on his left leg and walking with a walker – entered the vehicle and drove off.

Police say the suspect abandoned the young boy in the area of Caniff and I-75. The child was uninjured. The car still hasn't been located.

If you have information on this incident, contact Detroit police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.