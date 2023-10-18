Watch Now
News

Actions

4-year-old boy mauled to death by dog in Detroit, police say

A boy has died after being mauled by a dog in Detroit.
boy killed by dog in Detroit
Posted at 5:12 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 17:37:38-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young boy was killed after he was attacked by a dog on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened on Pierson Street near Westfield Avenue.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was mauled by a dog while he was in his backyard playing. At one point, the boy was dragged under a fence. He died from his injuries.

Police said two dogs believed to be pit bulls or mixed with pit bull were taken into custody by Detroit Animal Control. It’s believed that one of the dogs is responsible for attacking the boy.

They're working to learn which dog attacked the boy.

Investigators have not yet said who the dogs belong to.

An adult was at home with the child, according to police.

7 Action News is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!