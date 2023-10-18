4-year-old boy mauled to death by dog in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young boy was killed after he was attacked by a dog on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened on Pierson Street near Westfield Avenue.

Police said a 4-year-old boy was mauled by a dog while he was in his backyard playing. At one point, the boy was dragged under a fence. He died from his injuries.

Police said two dogs believed to be pit bulls or mixed with pit bull were taken into custody by Detroit Animal Control. It’s believed that one of the dogs is responsible for attacking the boy.

They're working to learn which dog attacked the boy.

Investigators have not yet said who the dogs belong to.

An adult was at home with the child, according to police.

7 Action News is working to learn more information.