Breadless opening Rochester Hills location on Oct. 5

Breadless, a sandwich restaurant that switches out bread for vegetables, will open its second location next month.

According to Breadless, the location will be at 181 S. Livernois Rd. in Rochester Hills. It will open on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The grand opening will include live music, giveaways, discounts and more.

Their first location opened in March 2022 on Larned St. in Detroit, right along the Joseph Campau Greenway.

Instead of bread, their sandwiches are wrapped in greens like collard green, swiss chard, turnip green and kale.