Watch Now
News

Actions

Breadless opening Rochester Hills location on Oct. 5

Breadless WXYZ
Breadless
Breadless WXYZ
Posted at 10:24 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 10:24:05-04

Breadless, a sandwich restaurant that switches out bread for vegetables, will open its second location next month.

According to Breadless, the location will be at 181 S. Livernois Rd. in Rochester Hills. It will open on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The grand opening will include live music, giveaways, discounts and more.

Their first location opened in March 2022 on Larned St. in Detroit, right along the Joseph Campau Greenway.

Instead of bread, their sandwiches are wrapped in greens like collard green, swiss chard, turnip green and kale.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!