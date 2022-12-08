Breakfast with Santa, 'The Tina Turner Musical' and more happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a great weekend to be in metro Detroit because there are several events taking place including holiday festivities.

Santa Claus will spend time with kids during breakfast, edible Christmas trees will be made at a Detroit Library branch and the Mosaic Youth Theatre will perform holiday stories. "Tina - The Tina Tuner Musical" will play in Detroit, and singer and songwriter Jon B is headlining the R&B Explosion.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

"12 Plays of Xmas"



Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 and Dec. 16 through Dec. 18; Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m.

Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit at 2251 Antietam Avenue in Detroit

The Mosaic Youth Theatre will be putting on the "12 Plays of Xmas" show this weekend, which features 12 original stories reflecting on the holiday season.

Breakfast with Santa



Saturday 8 a.m. in Troy; Saturday 9:30 a.m. in Detroit

Neiman Marcus at 2705 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy; Monroe Street Midway at 32 Monroe Street in Detroit

Santa Claus will be busy in metro Detroit with two separate events he will be visiting on Saturday. First, Santa will be in Troy at Neiman Marcus. He will then be in Detroit at Monroe Street Midway. Tickets for both events cover breakfast, activities and time with Santa.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field during week 14 of NFL football.

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers



Sunday 6 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are home Sunday to play the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena.

Make and Take a Delicious Holiday Tree



Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Public Library Chaney Branch at 16101 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Chaney Library is inviting the community to drop by and make Christmas tree treats out of cones, frosting and sprinkles. Families can also get a library card, check out books and more during their visit.

The R&B Explosion



Saturday 8 p.m.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

R&B music is taking over Detroit's Music Hall with a performance starring Jon B and co-starring Michel'le, J. Holiday and Dave Hollister.

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"



Showings through Dec. 18: Tuesdays through Saturdays 8 p.m., Sundays 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees 2 p.m.

Detroit Opera House at 1526 Broadway Street in Detroit

This musical celebrates the resilience of Tina Turner as she pushed through adversity. Widely known as the "Queen of Rock n' Roll," Tina Turner "dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism," organizers say. Her much-loved songs will be played. Children under 12 will not be allowed in the theater.

