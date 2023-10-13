Breaking a record: Move For Hunger topples 12,952 cereal boxes like dominoes in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The fight against hunger set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records in Detroit Thursday night.

Tony the Tiger set it all in motion at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, and it was great!

The nonprofit Move For Hunger set out to topple a record number of cereal boxes like dominoes. The old record was nearly 6,400.

The record was shattered Thursday in Detroit with 12,952 boxes of cereal.

“We’ve been doing this since 10 a.m. today, so thanks for sticking around. We just set a world record. More importantly, we’re providing about a half a million meals to those in Michigan and across the United States,” Adam Lowy with Move For Hunger said in a Facebook Live of the event.

To top it all off, the cereal donated by Kellogg’s and Kroger will now be delivered to Forgotten Harvest and Gleaner's Community Food Bank.