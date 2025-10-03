Breaking down the biggest construction projects in metro Detroit for 2026

(WXYZ) — From the closure of eastbound I-696 in Oakland County, to the congestion on I-96 and M-14 and I-275, the 2025 construction season has been a bit of a nightmare for drivers.

Breaking down the biggest construction projects for 2026

We're only a few months away from the work being paused as we begin to close out the 2025 season. However, don't anticipate the work slowing down any time soon.

A lot of the projects we are seeing this year are returning again in 2026, but there are two new projects that could slow you down, especially if you're heading to Detroit Metro Airport.

On Monday, three ramps at the Southfield Freeway and I-94 closed down.



Southbound M-39 to both directions of eastbound I-94

Northbound M-39 to westbound I-94

They will remain closed through December.

“We’re used to it, you know, we just are, it’s construction season," Luann Houser said.

"Real bad, real bad, coming from Ann Arbor, it was a mess," Michael Ghrist, from Dearborn, said.

"I know what they are trying to do right now, is trying to fix the roads but, it definitely, you know, puts a hassle on everybody trying to get around," Thomas Gray added.

This work is just a small fraction of a much larger project.

In 2026, work will start on both directions of I-94, east of I-275 to Michigan Ave. It will impact those who travel to and from Detroit Metro Airport.

The $350 million construction project will wrap up in 2029, and lane closures will happen on the freeway.

Another big project is rebuilding Michigan Ave. in Corktown between Cass and I-96. The $70 million project will include the removal of historic bricks.

“Michigan Avenue is getting older, and the more you delay the older it gets the more expensive it gets, so we want to get this project moving," Rob Morosi, a spokesperson for MDOT, said.

The bricks in good condition will be salvaged and used in other elements of the corridor, including sidewalks and crosswalks.

Other big projects in 2026 are a continuation of projects that kicked off this year.

M-14 and I-96 between Sheldon and Newburgh will open back up to three lanes once colder weather hits, but will go back down to two lanes in 2026 so MDOT can reconstruct the westbound lanes. The majority of the work will be complete next year.

Expect lane closures in the overnight hours and weekends on I-75 over the Rouge River Bridge. Work continues on four bridge decks in the area, with work expected to be finished in 2026.

Of course, we're all anxiously awaiting the reopening of the eastbound lanes of I-696 between M-10 and I-275. The lanes will remain shut down through the winter and until November 2026. According to MDOT's website, 37% of the work is complete on I-696.