Breaking Free: Resources for domestic violence victims

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford has been working on an in-depth series on domestic violence. It comes after doing weekly check-ins with local police chiefs, where we were told that domestic violence is still the number one crime in just about every community.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799 7233, text "START" to 88788 or chat on their website

During the month of December, with the holiday season and new year approaching, domestic violence calls go through the roof.

Full list of resources by county here: Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne.

Below are some resources for those who may be victims of domestic violence:

National Domestic Violence Hotline
https://www.thehotline.org/
1-800-799-7233
Text "START" to 88788

Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline
866-864-2338
Text 877-861-0222

HAVEN of Oakland County
https://www.haven-oakland.org/
248-334-1274
877-922-1274

Michigan Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
https://mcesv.org
Sexual assault hotline chat: Text 866-238-1454
Sexual assault hotline call: 855-864-2374
Domestic violence hotline chat: Text 877-861-0222
Domestic violence hotline call: 866-864-2338

Common Ground
https://commongroundhelps.org/
Call/text/chat 988
24-hour crisis line - 800-231-1127

Alternatives for Girls
https://alternativesforgirls.org
888-234-3919

First Step
https://firststep-mi.org
734-722-6800

Turning Point
https://turningpointmacomb.org
586-463-6990

Avalon Healing Center
https://avalonhealing.org
313-474-7233

COTS Detroit
https://cotsdetroit.org

