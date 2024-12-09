Breaking Free: Resources for domestic violence victims

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford has been working on an in-depth series on domestic violence. It comes after doing weekly check-ins with local police chiefs, where we were told that domestic violence is still the number one crime in just about every community.
During the month of December, with the holiday season and new year approaching, domestic violence calls go through the roof.
Full list of resources by county here: Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne.
Below are some resources for those who may be victims of domestic violence:
National Domestic Violence Hotline
https://www.thehotline.org/
1-800-799-7233
Text "START" to 88788
Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline
866-864-2338
Text 877-861-0222
HAVEN of Oakland County
https://www.haven-oakland.org/
248-334-1274
877-922-1274
Michigan Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
https://mcesv.org
Sexual assault hotline chat: Text 866-238-1454
Sexual assault hotline call: 855-864-2374
Domestic violence hotline chat: Text 877-861-0222
Domestic violence hotline call: 866-864-2338
Common Ground
https://commongroundhelps.org/
Call/text/chat 988
24-hour crisis line - 800-231-1127
Alternatives for Girls
https://alternativesforgirls.org
888-234-3919
First Step
https://firststep-mi.org
734-722-6800
Turning Point
https://turningpointmacomb.org
586-463-6990
Avalon Healing Center
https://avalonhealing.org
313-474-7233
COTS Detroit
https://cotsdetroit.org