Breaking Free: Resources for domestic violence victims

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford has been working on an in-depth series on domestic violence. It comes after doing weekly check-ins with local police chiefs, where we were told that domestic violence is still the number one crime in just about every community.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799 7233, text "START" to 88788 or chat on their website

During the month of December, with the holiday season and new year approaching, domestic violence calls go through the roof.

Full list of resources by county here: Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne.

Below are some resources for those who may be victims of domestic violence:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

https://www.thehotline.org/

1-800-799-7233

Text "START" to 88788

Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline

866-864-2338

Text 877-861-0222

HAVEN of Oakland County

https://www.haven-oakland.org/

248-334-1274

877-922-1274

Michigan Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence

https://mcesv.org

Sexual assault hotline chat: Text 866-238-1454

Sexual assault hotline call: 855-864-2374

Domestic violence hotline chat: Text 877-861-0222

Domestic violence hotline call: 866-864-2338

Common Ground

https://commongroundhelps.org/

Call/text/chat 988

24-hour crisis line - 800-231-1127

Alternatives for Girls

https://alternativesforgirls.org

888-234-3919

First Step

https://firststep-mi.org

734-722-6800

Turning Point

https://turningpointmacomb.org

586-463-6990

Avalon Healing Center

https://avalonhealing.org

313-474-7233

COTS Detroit

https://cotsdetroit.org