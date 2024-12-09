This week on WXYZ - 'Breaking Free' - a deep dive into domestic violence

Starting Monday on 7 News Detroit, we are unveiling a series of stories as part of "Breaking Free."

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799 7233, text "START" to 88788 or chat on their website

7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford decided to take a deep dive into domestic violence. It comes after doing weekly check-ins with local police chiefs, where we were told that domestic violence is still the No. 1 crime in just about every community..

During the month of December with the holiday season and new year approaching, domestic violence calls go through the roof.

We will go behind closed doors and tackle five key elements in the series:

