(WXYZ) - A rescue is underway in Sterling Heights to free a construction worker from a collapsed trench at a construction site along Mound Road between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads.

Police have shut down the south lanes of Mound Road at 19 Mile Road as rescue crews haul in heavy machinery in an attempt to free the worker.

The condition of the person trapped in the trench is unknown.

