Breakthrough T1D hosting community summit at Oakland University in March

(WXYZ) — Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF, will host a Southeast Michigan Community Summit in March, aiming to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes.

According to Breakthrough T1D, the community summit is an educational and networking opportunity for those who are impacted by T1D.

The summit will "bring our community together to learn from T1D experts, hear about the latest breakthroughs in T1D research, meet vendor exhibitors, connect with others impacted by T1D, and more."

The summit is not just for adults. Breakthrough T1D will also have youth activities for kids ages 5-12, including a kids camp and a teen track.

There will be several speakers and exhibitors, including Dr. Anastasia Albanese-O’Neill, who is the vice president of medical affairs at Breakthrough T1D. She'll speak about research, clinical trials, therapies and more the organization is working on to bring a cure to T1D.

There will be breakout sessions for people who have T1D, for caregivers or those who love someone with T1D, and more.

The community summit runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Oakland Center on the campus of Oakland University.

Registration is available now on the Breakthrough T1D website. For those in other parts of Michigan, there will be a community summit for West & Northern Michigan at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 14.