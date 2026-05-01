Breakthrough T1D hosting Detroit Promise Ball on May 15 at Michigan Central Station

(WXYZ) — Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF, is hosting its annual Detroit Promise Ball on Friday, May 15, at Michigan Central Station.

The annual ball helps raise critical funds for research that is focused on curing, preventing and treating type one diabetes (T1D), and will offer an exciting night of entertainment.

The ball is set to take place at Michigan Central Station and will be a masquerade with the theme "Faces of T1D."

Related: Diabetes Awareness Month: How Breakthrough T1D is working to get people screened & find a cure

“We are thrilled to come together for this year’s Detroit Promise Ball to raise funds that help improve the lives of those who face type 1 diabetes every day,” Breakthrough T1D Territory Executive Lynsie Estes said in a statement. “This event is an opportunity for our chapter to celebrate the T1D community as well as distinguished individuals and companies who not only donate funds but who also invest their time in supporting the mission to fund critical research that can lead to scientific breakthroughs and ultimately cures for type 1 diabetes.”

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During the ball, the organization will also honor Dr. George Grunberger with the Breakthrough T1D Jane Jospey Cobb Award for his commitment to the organization's mission. Grunberger is the chair of the Grunberger Diabetes and Endocrinology in Bloomfield Hills, and has been working with Breakthrough T1D for more than 45 years.

“I am honored to accept the Jane Jospey Cobb award.” Said Dr. Grunberger, “Jane, a founding member of the Detroit chapter, was a courageous woman whose remarkable dedication, passion for research raised millions of dollars for diabetes research.”

During the event, people can expect a silent and live auction, music from the Detroit Urban Orchestra and more.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit the BreakthroughT1D website.

