Breast Cancer Awareness license plate now available

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging Michigan motorists to adorn their vehicles with a “pink ribbon” plate to raise awareness and ensure all women have access to breast cancer screening.

The Breast Cancer Awareness license plate features the pink ribbon, widely known as the symbol for breast cancer awareness, along with an important screening message, ‘Early Detection Saves Lives.’

A portion of the sales from the plate - $25 when a plate is first bought and $10 each time it is renewed - benefits MDHHS’s breast and cervical cancer screening program.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society estimates 8,730 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed and 1,400 women will die from the disease in Michigan. Most insurance plans cover breast cancer screening, and women are urged to contact their doctor about screening options.

For more information about the breast cancer awareness license plate, visit a Secretary of State branch office near you or access the form online http://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339--352302--,00.html