Brett Eldredge bringing 'GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour' to the Fox Theatre this December

Brett Eldredge is returning to Detroit for the holidays for the second straight year. He'll bring "GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour" to the Fox Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Eldredge, who performed holiday songs at the Fox last year, is returning as part of the 12-date tour with special guest Stacey Ryan.

It comes on the heels of Eldredge announcing a new album, "Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which is his third holiday album and eighth full-length EP.

The new album will be a collection of eight original holiday songs set to be released on Oct. 25. It will include "Sweet December," a duet with Kelly Clarkson.

“I feel honored that these Christmas shows have become such a tradition for so many families to get in the spirit of the season. This upcoming tour is going to be sprinkled with some extra magic, new original Christmas songs and classic holiday stories. My goal is for everyone to feel right at home and leave as part of one BIG beautiful family! Merry Christmas, welcome to the Family! Let’s Glow!" Eldredge said in a statement.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 27, but presales begin on Tuesday, Sept. 24.