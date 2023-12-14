Brett Goldstein, known for playing Roy Kent, bringing stand-up tour to Detroit

Brett Goldstein, a comedian and writer who is best known for playing Roy Kent in the hit series "Ted Lasso," is bringing his comedy tour to Detroit next year.

"The Second Best Night of Your Life" is playing at the Fox Theatre on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

Goldstein will perform stand-up and in previous shows has taken questions from the audience after the show.

He's the co-executive producer, writer and one of the stars of "Ted Lasso," and he is also the creator and executive producer of "Shrinking."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.