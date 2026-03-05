Brett White II: Oakland's 28-year-old guard proves it's never too late to chase your dreams

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brett White II is not your typical college basketball player. At 28 years old, the Oakland University guard is helping the Golden Grizzlies make a push in the Horizon League Tournament — and every shot carries years of sacrifice behind it.

"I wake up today happy because here I am in a conference tournament at a division one level," White said.

When White graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 2016, basketball had to wait.

"My dad messed his back up from work, so he really couldn't work a lot and he was struggling to get back on his feet a little bit. And my mom was in prison, so when she was gone, we didn't really have that support system," White said.

At 18, instead of moving into a dorm, White moved into oil refineries — often working 17-hour days, seven days a week, becoming the sole provider for his family.

"I went down that routine and chose to step up," White said.

Four years later when his family found stability, White made a decision: it was finally his turn.

Now wearing No. 10 for the Golden Grizzlies, White is currently one of the oldest players on a Division I college team — and he said his journey carries a message for others.

"That's been my message since 2020, since I went back to school. I talked to so many kids in my community back home. It's really for them, is really why I started doing it because there's so many kids not chasing their dreams and falling short because of the environment they live in. I just wanted to show them it's never too late and to chase it. If it's right there in front of you, grab it. Just chase your dream and never give up on yourself," White said.

As for what comes next, White said he is not done chasing his dreams.

"Play pro basketball, go overseas, that's another dream. Since I've come here, it opened up a lot of doors for me, so I feel like I could play overseas and play professional basketball after this," White said.

