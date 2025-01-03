Brew Detroit closing Corktown taproom at the end of January

Brew Detroit announced that it will close its taproom doors in Corktown on Friday, Jan. 31 after 10 years in the area.

The company said that it will now focus solely on the production and distribution of their beer.

"It has been our honor and privilege to serve the Corktown and Detroit community for the last decade," Brew Detroit said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

The tap room underwent renovations a few years ago and opened a kitchen in 2022. They also had a second-floor event space.

"When we opened our Taproom in 2015, we sought to offer a variety of exceptional beers, what we found was community, through the exceptional people who decided to fill our space and collaborate with us over the years," the post reads.