Brew Detroit operations moving to Marshall after being acquired by beverage company

Brew Detroit announced this week that its operations will be moving from Corktown to Marshall after it was acquired by Benchmark Beverage Co.

Benchmark, based in Livonia, is a national spirits supplier, that in late 2024 also acquired ROAK Brewing Co. and Dark House Brewery.

Dark Horse and ROAK produce beer out of the Marshall facility, which will now add the Brew Detroit beers production and packaging. Brew Detroit beers will also be offered at the Dark Horse tap room.

In January, Brew Detroit announced it was closing its tap room in Corktown, but said it would focus on the production and distribution of its beer.

"We will still be a part of a business located in the gritty state of Michigan. Our heart will remain in Detroit where we were born and we are proud to say that we will always be brewed in our Great Beer State of Michigan," Brew Detroit said in a recent Facebook post announcing the acquisition.