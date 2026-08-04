Brewery Faisan in Detroit's Islandview neighborhood announces closure

(WXYZ) — Brewery Faisan in Detroit's Islandview neighborhood on the east side announced it is closing, with hopes to make it through the seventh anniversary this October.

The brewery, which opened was founded by Rachel and Paul Szlaga in October 2019, posted on Instagram that "Brewery Faisan is nearing the end of its journey."

"The tanks are full of fresh beer and we will be canning and kegging a few limited runs as we wind down operations," the post reads.

Rachel continued the post, talking about how she and Paul found the perfect spot for their brewery, and the challenges they have gone through.

"It was late fall 2019 when we opened our doors. Little did we know, the pandemic was lurking around the corner. Four months young, we hunkered down to weather the storm, doing our best to navigate the unprecedented. It was through choruses of 'you made it through' that we preserved," the post reads.

However, the post said that they made the decision by accepting the limitations of the brewery's scale, debt and resources available.

"While Brewery Faisan eclipsed our wildest hopes and dreams, unfortunately, even the best dreams come to an end," the post reads.

They are still encouraging people to stop by for trivia, Run Club Sunday, and to just have some beers. They are planning a farewell party. The building is also for sale, with a link on their Instagram page.

Faisan is the latest brewery in metro Detroit to announce its closure over the past few months. Other breweries closed include Cadillac Straits Brewing Company in Madison Heights, Jolly Pumpkin in Detroit and Heights Brewery in Farmington.