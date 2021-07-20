Brightmoor Music Series runs July 20 to Sept. 11

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Brightmoore Music Series, which features local artists performing various genres of music, kicks off July 20 and runs until Sept. 11.

The series is held at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St., which was once an area struck with blight but now is a spacious grassland, repurposed for recreational use.

“Once I learned the history of the area and what this park will mean for the Brightmoor community, I was elated to come on board to help bring the Brightmoor Music Series activation to communities around Detroit to enjoy. This is truly not the Brightmoor you once knew,” said event producer Dawn Patterson.

Volunteers are needed for the music series. You can contact 586-585-6949 for more information.

Summer 2021, Tuesdays’ night line-up, show time 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., includes:

7/20 ……. Luther “Bad Man” Keith Blues Band

7/27 ……. Richard Willis

8/3 ……. Super Sub Zerooo

8/10……. Just Vibin’ w/ Ava Jay

8/17 …… Therese Rose

8/24……. Gayelynn McKinney

8/31 …… Mike Hicks

9/7….….. Sean Blackman & The Audio Birds

9/11……. TBD