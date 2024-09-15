Brighton church worship director arrested for allegedly hiding camera in bathroom

A pastor at 2|42 Community Church was arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the church.

According to church leadership, a staff member discovered the hidden camera inside the unisex bathroom in the backstage area of the Brighton campus. We are not naming the suspect until he is officially charged.

They say the man, who was a worship pastor director, confessed to church leadership that he placed the camera in the bathroom.

Officials notified the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and church leadership say he was arrested immediately and the church terminated him on Sept. 13.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this situation, as the protection, safety and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority. 2|42 Community Church is cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office investigation and is taking proactive steps, including engaging with a third party investigator, to ensure the safety of all our facilities," Eric Rauch, the executive pastor of ministry operations, said in a statement.

In an email to church members over the weekend, officials said that the sheriff's office doesn't have indication that cameras were placed elsewhere.

Also, they said church leadership searched the facilities and will continue to search them, along with hiring a third-party professional to search for more cameras.

We did reach out to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, who said they would release more information on Monday.