Brighton senior heads to Pro Bowl after just one year playing flag football

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Brighton High School senior is trading her home turf for the national stage after being selected as one of just 32 girls nationwide to compete in the NFL FLAG College Showcase at the Pro Bowl Games this February.

Jillian Weaver, 17, received the life-changing news in a surprise video call from Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who told the standout athlete she had earned her spot among the elite high school flag football players in the country.

"For it to happen to you, it's like something that you would never think would ever happen," Weaver said.

What makes Weaver's selection even more remarkable is that she only started playing flag football last spring. The senior had been playing volleyball and tennis before deciding to try the new sport at Brighton High School.

"I had been playing volleyball and tennis, so it was just a bit conflicting with the schedule, but then I just decided to try it," Weaver said.

The Detroit Lions nominated Weaver for the honor, according to Chris Fritzsching, the team's executive director of football education. The Lions reached out to their 41 partner schools and received five or six nominations.

"We made the selection based on what those girls did on the field and what they did in their communities and what they did within their schools from a leadership standpoint," Fritzsching said.

Brighton High School was one of the first schools in Michigan to adopt girls flag football three years ago. Coach Brian Lemons, who has been with the program since its inception, said watching Weaver's recognition has been rewarding.

"She's worked so hard and has done all these things and then getting this special recognition has really paid off for her I think," Lemons said.

The sport is experiencing rapid growth across Michigan. Fritzsching said participation jumped from four schools in 2023 to 24 schools in 2024, then to 41 schools in 2025. The program expects 77 schools to participate in spring 2026.

"The girls getting out there and playing, it's just been a really special thing for all of us," Lemons said.

Weaver plans to continue playing flag football in college and has received multiple offers. She's taking time to evaluate all her opportunities before making a final decision.

"It's honestly surreal and it's hard to comprehend even because it's still so new and it's this huge concept that it's hard to even grasp, but I'm just super appreciative to the Lions and also my coaches and other teammates because I wouldn't have been able to do this without them," Weaver said.

The Pro Bowl Games run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 4, and Weaver's coaches and teammates say they can't wait to watch her compete on the national stage.

