British artist Yola to perform at St. Andrews on March 11

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Yola, a British artist, will be singing her heart out at St. Andrews Hall on March 11.

Her latest album, "Stand For Myself," has 12 tracks that explore the artist's viewpoint on challenging biasedness and mental programming fueled by today's society. It's her second album.

The album's news release states that it "features a fluidity of sound that defies categorization weaving elements of symphonic soul, mellifluous pop melodies, disco grooves, rootsy rawness, and ecstatic gospel power into a package with instant appeal."

Yola Interview

“The album is like a window into my mind, my life experiences, my politics, my hopeful and sentimental sides, and my hope for humanity at large," says the British artist.

In the album's release, Yola said that she hopes anyone can connect personally with the album, especially if they have experienced being made to feel "other."

Yola explores morality with her lyrics. Her news release states, "the difference between surviving and thriving and taking control of her own destiny and is informed by her research on the paradigm of supremacy, which has whitewashed ancient African history or the influence of Black women in the birth of Rock and Roll."

“I want people to feel like they know a dark-skinned Black woman a little better,” Yola said. “I could be the first, and all with an English accent and a chocolate bar skin tone. I will be an example of nuance that one can reference that someone might not have had because the media does not want to portray us in a way that is nuanced.”

She has performed alongside artists like Kacy Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and Dolly Parton. She has also worked with songwriters like Ruby Amanfu and Natalie Hemby. Yola has performed on "The Tonight Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," as well as festivals like "Austin City Limits" and "SXSW."

Yola will be playing at Madison Square Garden in October, opening for Chris Stapleton. This will take place after making her first New York City debut in 2019.

