Broadway in Detroit 2025-26 subscription season includes 'Shucked,' 'Hell's Kitchen' & more

Broadway in Detroit unveiled its subscription season for 2026-26 and it includes seven shows that will be coming to the Motor City.

According to Broadway in Detroit, the subscription season includes:



Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" - Oct. 1-12

"Back to the Future: The Musical" - Oct. 28 - Nov. 9

"Hell's Kitchen" - Dec. 2-14

"Shucked" - Dec. 23 - Jan. 4, 2026

"The Outsiders" - March 3-15

"& Juliet" - March 31 - April 12

"Suffs" - April 14-26

“We invite you to be our guest and join us for another amazing Broadway In Detroit season,” James Kuhl, Broadway In Detroit’s GM, said in a statement. “We are proud to present seven spectacular shows as part of our 2025-26 subscription season. Get ready for a season larger than life and experience the very best of Broadway at the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House.”

Subscribers are able to renew for the new season now, and new subscriptions will be available on April 1. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

"Hell's Kitchen" is a musical by Alicia Keys and tells the story of a 17-year-old coming of age in New York City. It's directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

"Shucked" is a comedy-musical all about corn country and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, with Alex Newell winning for best featured actor in a musical.

"The Outsiders" won the 2024 Tony Award for best musical,' and "Suffs" is coming directly from Broadway.

