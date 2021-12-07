Broadway in Detroit offering three-show package deals for $99

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Broadway In Detroit is offering a special three-show series at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts in 2022.

The new three-show event will feature award-winning shows 'Stomp,' 'Waitress,' and 'Freestyle Love Supreme.'

Broadway In Detroit is offering customers a package deal for tickets to all three shows.

The Music Hall Series packages start at $99 for main floor seats for all three shows on Tuesday & Wednesday nights.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Individual tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date.