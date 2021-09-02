Broadway in Detroit requiring vaccination or negative test, and masks, at all shows

(WXYZ) — Broadway in Detroit is requiring attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test before attending a show this season, and wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The group is following the lead of Broadway and other concert venues around the country. Those who attend a show will have to show the negative test within 72 hours of the performance.

The policy goes into effect on Oct. 10 and applies to all venues which Broadway in Detroit presents shows – Fisher Theater, Detroit Opera House and Music Hall.

Those ticketholders who are unvaccinated are urged to get fully vaccinated, and the date was chosen for that reason.

Anyone with tickets will get a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance.

“We are really excited to welcome audiences back to the theatre, but we cannot open our doors unless we can provide a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers and staff,” said Al Lichtenstein, executive director for Broadway In Detroit. “The overwhelming majority of theatre patrons across the country have warmly welcomed these kind of safety protocols. We feel most of our guests will respond the same.”

All venues also have upgraded HVAC systems with MERV 13 filters, increased cleaning and disinfecting, added santizing stations and cashless options. All staff are also required to be fully vaccinated and masked.

Any ticket holder who does not comply with any COVID-19 protocol may be required to leave the venue without any entitlement to a refund. More information, including what theatregoers need to know when purchasing a ticket, can be found on the "Health & Safety Info” page.