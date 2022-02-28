Watch
Brooks & Dunn to headline 99.5 WYCD Hoedown at Pine Knob Music Theatre June 25

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 14:36:36-05

(WXYZ) — Brooks & Dunn will be headlining the event when the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown roles into Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, June 25.

The country hitmakers were announced as the headliners for the 39th annual “99.5 WYCD Hoedown,” presented by Your Metro Detroit Ram Truck Dealers Monday.

The appearance will be part of Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2022 Tour.

The hoedown will feature acts across two stages, including a main stage performance by Tenille Townes and performances by Joe Nichols and Parmalee on the Festival Stage.

Tickets start at $29.75 for lawn seats and go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, brooks-dunn.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

