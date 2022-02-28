Brooks & Dunn to headline 99.5 WYCD Hoedown at Pine Knob Music Theatre June 25

(WXYZ) — Brooks & Dunn will be headlining the event when the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown roles into Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, June 25.

The country hitmakers were announced as the headliners for the 39th annual “99.5 WYCD Hoedown,” presented by Your Metro Detroit Ram Truck Dealers Monday.

The appearance will be part of Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2022 Tour.

The hoedown will feature acts across two stages, including a main stage performance by Tenille Townes and performances by Joe Nichols and Parmalee on the Festival Stage.

Tickets start at $29.75 for lawn seats and go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, brooks-dunn.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.