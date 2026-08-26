Brooks Koepka becomes first player to join TGL's Motor City Golf Club

(WXYZ) — Brooks Koepka will be the first player to join the Motor City Golf Club as part of the TGL, the league announced on Wednesday.

The team is owned by Middle West Partners, which includes Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher, who all have Detroit roots.

“Brooks has built his career around performing at his best when the stakes are highest,” said Michael Hamp, team governor of Motor City Golf Club. “His competitive edge, toughness and championship pedigree fit the identity we are building for Motor City Golf Club and the city we represent. We could not ask for a stronger foundation as we begin assembling our inaugural roster."

“I’ve had the chance to attend TGL matches, and they bring something completely new to the game. The energy, pace and team atmosphere at SoFi Center really stood out, and it’s something I wanted to be part of,” Koepka said. “I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the Motor City Golf Club ownership group and have been impressed by the commitment to building an authentic team that represents the city. I’m excited to compete alongside my teammates and bring a championship to Detroit.”

Motor City Golf Club will be a new team in the seven-team TL when it begins playing next year.

Koepka, 36, is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and five-time major winner, with U.S. Open victories in 2017 and 2018, and three PGA Championship victories in 2018, 2019 and 2023.