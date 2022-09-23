Watch Now
News

Actions

Brother charged in shooting, killing of decorated Detroit boxer

The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side. The victim, Isiah Jones, was a decorated local boxer whose trainer was trying to get him to leave the city because of family drama. Jones was a 2016 Golden Glove recipient and was a born fighter. Neighbors say after the shooting, his brother took off.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 13:04:51-04

(WXYZ) — Timothy Lyman, 30, has been charged in the shooting and killing of his brother, decorated Detroit boxer Isiah Jones.

Detroit police say around 6:20 p.m. on September 19, officers arrived at a home in the 9380 block of Stout after a shooting was reported. It was there they found 28-year-old Jones unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, police say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they believe an argument between Lyman and Jones led to the shooting before Lyman reportedly left the scene.

Lyman is facing one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Felony Firearm. He was arraigned on Friday and his probable cause conference is scheduled for October 7 with his preliminary examination scheduled for October 14.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!