Brownstown resident dies in boat crash on Detroit River, per Grosse Ile PD

GROSSE ILE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Brownstown resident is dead and a Rockwood resident was hospitalized after a boat crash that happened early Sunday morning on the Detroit River, the Grosse Ile Police Department tells us.

The United States Coast Guard received a distress report about the crash near Celeron Island just before 3 a.m. The Coast Guard notified Grosse Ile PD, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, and TowBoatUSGibraltar of the incident. We're told the boat departed the marina around 2:30 a.m.

Responding units found a 37-foot white Rinker vessel that had on the Habitat Shoals, southeast of the island. We're told the vessel was 80 percent out of the water when first responders arrived.

Investigators say that the owner of the vessel — the Rockwood resident — was injured and taken to a local hospital. The lone passenger in the boat — the Brownstown resident — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash, including whether or not alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.