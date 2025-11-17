Brownstown Twp. police investigate illegal deer hunting kill near Telegraph Rd.

The Brownstown Township Police Department said there was an illegal deer kill in the township over the weekend.

According to police, an officer responded to a report of possible gunshots near Telegraph and West Rd after a resident called in a concern.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he located a vehicle that he believed was connected to the illegal hunt.

The officer coordinated with a DNR Conservation Officer and searched the area. They located the hunting site, a spent shell casing, a deer, the suspect and a .270 rifle hidden in the woods.

"We want to remind all residents and visitors that gun hunting is not permitted anywhere in Brownstown Township except within the designated Point Mouillee State Game Area," police said in a statement. "Violations not only put wildlife at risk but can endanger our community. Offenders are subject to criminal charges, seizure of their firearms, deer and loss of hunting licenses."

Police said the DNR is now handling the investigation.

Firearm deer season began in Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through the end of the month.