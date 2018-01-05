Bruce Halle: Discount Tire founder, Eastern Michigan University donor dies

PHOENIX - Bruce Halle, the founder and chairman of Discount Tire Company, has passed away at the age of 87.

Halle died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, according to a statement from the company.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that today, our friend, founder and a passionate family member, Mr. Halle, has passed away,” said Michael Zuieback, CEO of Discount Tire. “I have had the privilege of working with and learning from the most talented, respected, humble and kind leader anyone could hope for, and I speak on behalf of all who knew Bruce in that he will be dearly missed.”

Halle, a renowned philanthropist who donated to his alma mater Eastern Michigan University and was an avid supporter of the arts, "touched many, many lives in the business world, and through his support of the University and its students, continues to touch many lives on our campus today," University President James Smith said Thursday.

Former Arizona Senator Kelli Ward also sent her condolences to the Halle family, tweeting, "Today, we lost a true Arizona legend and leader."

Today, we lost a true Arizona legend and leader. Bruce T. Halle started Discount Tire, with just 6 tires, fiery passion, & a determination to succeed. Today, his company is the largest indep tire and wheel retailer in the world. Prayers for his family during this difficult time. — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) January 4, 2018

Halle started Discount Tire in 1960 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In 1970, Halle moved the company to Arizona to expand the business.

Halle made his home in the Arizona and was the richest person in Arizona in 2017, according to Time.

According to Forbes, Halle’s net worth is $5.2 billion. He also has a scholarship program that has awarded over $8.5 million to children of his employees going to college.