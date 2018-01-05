Areal Flood Warning issued January 4 at 9:04PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 3:51PM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 4 at 3:51PM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Bruce Halle: Discount Tire founder, Eastern Michigan University donor dies
abc15.com staff
6:40 PM, Jan 4, 2018
17 mins ago
Share Article
PHOENIX - Bruce Halle, the founder and chairman of Discount Tire Company, has passed away at the age of 87.
Halle died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, according to a statement from the company.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that today, our friend, founder and a passionate family member, Mr. Halle, has passed away,” said Michael Zuieback, CEO of Discount Tire. “I have had the privilege of working with and learning from the most talented, respected, humble and kind leader anyone could hope for, and I speak on behalf of all who knew Bruce in that he will be dearly missed.”
Halle, a renowned philanthropist who donated to his alma mater Eastern Michigan University and was an avid supporter of the arts, "touched many, many lives in the business world, and through his support of the University and its students, continues to touch many lives on our campus today," University President James Smith said Thursday.
Former Arizona Senator Kelli Ward also sent her condolences to the Halle family, tweeting, "Today, we lost a true Arizona legend and leader."
Today, we lost a true Arizona legend and leader. Bruce T. Halle started Discount Tire, with just 6 tires, fiery passion, & a determination to succeed. Today, his company is the largest indep tire and wheel retailer in the world. Prayers for his family during this difficult time.