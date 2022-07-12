Watch Now
News

Actions

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play Little Caesars Arena in March

Everyone but NC lawmakers talking about LGBT law
Copyright Associated Press
Owen Sweeney
<p>In this April 20, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band during their ÏThe River Tour 2016Ó at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. While the whole country is talking about the North Carolina law that limits protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, a new survey shows one group that largely refuses to discuss it: the lawmakers who passed it. The law has drawn widespread criticism from equality advocates and business leaders and even rock icons such as Springsteen, who canceled a concert. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)</p>
Everyone but NC lawmakers talking about LGBT law
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 09:07:06-04

(WXYZ) — Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to Detroit for a show in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday.

Springsteen will play in Detroit on March 29, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. and fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale ahead of time.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond," Springsteen said in a statement.

It's the first live shows for the band since their tour concluded in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!