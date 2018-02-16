Bruno Mars adds second show at Little Caesars Arena in September

1:00 PM, Feb 16, 2018
2 hours ago
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars / Instagram

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Bruno Mars has added a second show for the "24K Magic World Tour," featuring Cardi B, at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

The second show was added due to overwhelming demand. 

Tickets start at $59.50 and are on sale now and can be purchased on LiveNation, Ticketmaster and 313Presents.

 

