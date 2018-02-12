Bruno Mars, Cardi B to play Little Caesars Arena in September

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 11-time Grammy Award-winner Bruno Mars is returning to Detroit with a concert at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Joining Mars on the 24K Magic World Tour will be rapper Cardi B.

The tour kicked off in March 2017 and had previously stopped at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Aug. 12, 2017.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. and are available at all TicketMaster locations, the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and at 313Presents.com.