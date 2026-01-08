Bruno Mars set to perform at Ford Field in May; here's how you can get tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As part of his first tour in nearly a decade, Bruno Mars is set to perform at Ford Field this spring, as part of The Romantic Tour.

The 16-time Grammy winner is set to perform with Anderson .Paak and Leon Thomas for the tour, with the trio playing stadiums across the country.

The concert at Ford Field is set for Saturday, May 9, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

You can find more info and purchase tickets through Ford Field at this link. If you are a Lions Loyal Member, you will receive more details on Monday, Jan. 12, with additional information about an exclusive presale, which starts on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. EST.