Watch Now
News

Actions

Buckingham Palace releases picture of King Charles at work

Britain Royals
Victoria Jones/AP
In this photo Sept. 11, 2022, taken Britain's King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Britain Royals
Posted at 9:41 AM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 09:50:46-04

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been pictured taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace for the first time.

The monarch is seen looking into his official red box which contains documents from the British Government and the Commonwealth.

He is shown in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, before she became queen. During her own reign, Elizabeth was regularly pictured with her official red box.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!