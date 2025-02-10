Buddy's begins testing its first-ever round pizzas, but only at West Michigan locations

Buddy's Pizza is launching its first-ever round pizza in its 79-year history, but it's only available in West Michigan.

According to Buddy's Pizza, the round pizzas will be called "Rendezvous Rounds" and will only be available at its Grand Rapids and Potage locations.

The Detroit-style pizza company said the name is in homage to the original Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria, where its legacy began.

The West Michigan locations are test markets for the possible addition to round pizzas to menus moving forward.

It includes a 10" and 14" specialty pizzas for $10.49 and $13.99 respectively, as well as 10" build-your-own for $8.49 plus $1 per topping, and 14" pizzas for $11.49 plus $1.50 per topping.

There will also be "Lil' Rendezvous" meals for kids 10 and under which feature a 7-inch round cheese pizza, buddy bread and a choice of fries, fruit or steamed vegetable.

“Pizza should make people happy, and we were hearing and seeing in the feedback from our customers in West Michigan, many of whom may not have grown up with our Detroit-style square pizza, that they would enjoy more style options, sizes and price points in their pizza experience with us at Buddy’s,” Buddy's CEO Joe Dominiak said in a statement. “We are responding to that input, and we hope the addition of the Rendezvous Rounds menu is giving people just that…more to love about dining at Buddy’s Pizza.”