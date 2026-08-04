Buddy's launches limited edition triple pepperoni hot honey pizza

(WXYZ) — Buddy's Pizza has launched a new spicy pizza that will go on sale to the public next week.

According to Buddy's, the limited-edition Triple Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza brings together the famous Detroit-style pizza along with the sweet-and-spicy flavor that has taken the pizza world by storm.

The company said that Buddy's Rewards members got access to the pizza on Monday, Aug. 3, but it will go on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 10. It will be avaialble for a limited time at all 19 locations.

Buddy's said the pizza features three varieties of pepperoni, a drizzle of sweet hot honey, grated Parmesan, 100% Wisconsin brick cheese and Buddy's signature sauce.

"For 80 years, Buddy's Pizza has remained true to the traditions that made Detroit-style pizza famous, while continuing to create exciting new flavors for every generation of pizza lovers," stated Juan Rojas; CEO for Buddy’ Pizza. "The Triple Pepperoni Hot Honey Pizza brings together the craftsmanship guests expect from Buddy's with one of today's most craveable flavor combinations."