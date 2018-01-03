Buddy's plans expansion to bring Detroit-style pizza 'midwest and beyond'

(WXYZ) - With a dozen locations in metro Detroit, Buddy's Pizza is a staple across the area, but a new investment from private investment firm CapitalSpring plans to bring Detroit-style pizza to the "Midwest and beyond."

Founded in 1946 in Detroit, Buddy's is the original Detroit-style pizza, but hasn't announced details on where they plan to expand. So far, only a 13th location inside the Detroit Zoo has been announced.

"This partnership is a significant opportunity for us to introduce Buddy's iconic pizza, rich culture and community roots to new customers in Detroit and beyond," Buddy's CEO Robert Jacobs said in a release. "We are extremely excited for this new chapter and to have found a partner that can not only maintain our commitment to quality food and an exceptional guest experience, but also offer substantial restaurant expertise."

"We are thrilled to support the Buddy's team and look forward to growing the brand over the coming years," CapitalSpring Managing Director Erik Herrmann said in the release. "It's rare to find a restaurant concept with such signature food, deep-rooted brand equity, and passionate customers, and we are honored to be their partner in accelerating the business."