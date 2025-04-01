Buddy's releasing limited Spicy Dill Pickle pizza with a portion of sales going to Michigan Humane

(WXYZ) — Buddy's Pizza is selling a special Detroit-style pizza this week only after a March Madness-style competition where fans voted on different flavors.

According to Buddy's, Sophia Gunterman, of Clarkston, had the winning Detroit-style pizza in the "Buddy's Signature Square-Off."

Gunterman's pizza is spicy dill pickle. The custom creation includes Buddy Bread Sauce, Motor City Cheese, light Parmesan cheese, light Feta Cheese, white onions, caramelized onions, banana pepper, dill chips, garlic, dill, red pepper flakes and is served with ranch.

“As a lover of all types and variants of pickles, this pickle pizza was an obvious choice for me to create. But, I know other places have done pickle pizzas…so I wanted to make it different by making it spicy!" Gunterman said, according to Buddy's.

The pizza will be for sale at all 22 Buddy's locations from April 1 through April 7, and $1 per pizza, plus matching funds from Buddy's, will be donated to Michigan Humane, which was Gunterman's charity of choice.

The final four of the square-off included the Spicy Dill Pickle vs. Sicilian Summer Picnic and Detroit Mafia vs. Buffalo Chicken Ranch. In the finals, the spicy dill pickle beat out Detroit Mafia.