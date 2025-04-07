Bullet goes through window at Detroit Loyola High School chapel with students inside

Detroit police are investigating after a bullet came through a window at the chapel at Loyola High School this morning.

According to police, about 40 students were inside the chapel on the north side of the building when a bullet came through the window around 7:50 a.m.

See our latest report from the scene in the video below

Bullet goes through window at Detroit Loyola High School chapel

Police say no students were injured and there are no credible threats to the school.

The high school sent us a statement about the incident. Here it is, in full:

Dear Parents and Guardians,





This morning, a bullet penetrated the wall of our school chapel shortly before our regularly scheduled morning prayer. We are deeply grateful to report that no one was injured.







As a precaution, all students are currently being held safely in the gym. For everyone’s safety, while the investigation is ongoing, students will be permitted to leave with a parent or guardian, students who drove will only be released with parental consent, and no student will be allowed to walk home.







We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep you informed with any updates as they become available.Please join us in prayer for the continued safety of our entire school community.







With gratitude and care, Dr. Richardson-Phillips, President

An investigation is underway, police say, and officers are canvassing the area, knocking on doors and attempting to gain video footage from the area to get more information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the 12th precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP